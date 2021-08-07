Cancel
Auburn, AL

5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $373,000

Opelika-Auburn News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Westin Plan built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. This 5 bedroom/3 bath two story home with covered back porch also has a study downstairs. The two story foyer features a curved staircase. The kitchen with light gray painted cabinets, white quartz counters, island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances with gas range is open to both the formal dining room and the great room. Guest bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Huge master bedroom with 3 other bedrooms and laundry room is located upstairs. The large master bath with double vanities, white subway tile shower, two walk in closets, water closet, garden tub, and linen closet is absolutely perfect.

