Georgia State

Two more COVID deaths in Floyd County announced on Friday. 57 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond; up four. 27.6% jump in first-dose vaccine cases in NW Georgia in 7 days. 67 new cases in the region. Masks a must at Floyd County buildings.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo more COVID deaths in Floyd County posted Friday; county total at 199; five-county total at 684 with another 98 “probable deaths.”. 53 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Thursday; up 6. Total patients on July 2: 6. 67 new COVID cases together from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk, Chattooga counties.

hometownheadlines.com

