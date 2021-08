This slideshow requires JavaScript. The eighth Tomato Sandwich Supper benefiting the Free Clinic of Rome drew more than 140 people Friday evening to the First United Methodist Church of downtown Rome’s Wilder Center to enjoy music, a silent auction, and entertainment by the Georgia Mountain Music Club, in addition to the main draw — freshly-made tomato sandwiches. According to Free Clinic of Rome Executive Director Renee Blackburn, “The event was a big success and we are all tired out. We served a lot of people, and though we haven’t finalized the sales tally, we feel certain we’ve raised more money than ever before. Thank you to everyone for being so generous.”