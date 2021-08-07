Cancel
Jake Paul hits back at UFC boss Dana White after he said YouTuber has ‘f**king short shelf life’ as a boxer

When Dana White , boss of the Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC ), said YouTuber Jake Paul was “f**king annoying” and has a “f**king short shelf life”, it’s no surprise that the former Disney Channel star didn’t take that all too well.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast , White commented that Paul has never fought anybody his size, or somebody “who’s actually a boxer ”.

“I don’t hate the kid. Is he f**king annoying? Yeah, he’s annoying ... and his shelf life is very f**king short.

“In the gym, he’s trained with plenty of boxers, so there’s a reason he’s not fighting boxers. He wants to keep fighting these retired UFC f**king wrestling guys,” White said.

As an undefeated boxer, Paul has secured three victories – winning against fellow YouTuber Ali ‘AnEsonGib’ Al-Fakhri, former basketball player Nate Robinson and retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

In a Twitter video responding to White’s remarks, the internet personality can be seen reading from a Google search for Jake Paul, in which an article quoting the UFC boss’ comments is visible.

“Jake Paul – 187 million results on Google. Alright, let’s see his big star, Conor McGregor … 62 million,” Paul said.

In the post’s caption, he went on to add: “So @DanaWhite. Does dis mean ur big star Conor @TheNotoriousMMA [is] losing appeal?!”

It comes after Paul offered McGregor $50 million to fight him, in a video uploaded to YouTube in December.

“You’re scared to fight me, Conor. You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f**king YouTuber.

“And Dana White, you’re a f**king p***y too, you ugly, f**king bald b***h!

“You said there’s zero per cent chance of this fight happening, but there’s zero per cent chance of you getting some f**king p**y,” he said.

Commenters have since cast doubt on Paul’s response, and the unusual metric he used to define who was more popular:

Paul is due to take on Tyron Woodley for his next match, which takes place in Cleveland on 29 August.

