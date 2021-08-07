Cancel
The USPS Lost Billions. Here’s What That Means for FedEx Stock.

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot every quarterly earnings report that matters comes from a publicly traded company. Friday morning, the U.S. Postal Service reported a $3 billion loss for its fiscal third quarter. Investors should remember that the Post Office is a major logistics player, so its pricing and technology decisions affect public companies such as United Parcel Service (ticker: UPS) and FedEx (FDX). The latest USPS report shows strong pricing for the U.S. logistics industry, even as the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on volume fades.

