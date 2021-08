The wedding day of Mabel Strahorn and Calvin McCleary dawned at last, only to bring rain. Calvin arrived at home about 10 o’clock A.M. bringing sunshine with him. We soon said our adieus and left for the Clerk of the Court’s office. Everyone was standing at the front door. Mrs. Frank Karl was at her door, also. I felt very conspicuous, all dressed up; Calvin looked well in his grey suit.