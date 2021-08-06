Cancel
Barberton, OH

Joseph Carl Sukie

By Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Carl Sukie passed away peacefully July 31, at the age of 90. Joseph was born in Barberton to the late Joseph and Teresa Sukie in 1930. He graduated from Barberton High School and enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Chicksands, England as a Radio Intercept Operator. Joseph retired from Yoder Brothers, Inc. (Aris) with 47 years of service. Joseph loved all types of music especially his Saturday polkas, casinos, morse code, traveling, the beach, sudoku puzzles, but most of all time spent with the love of his life “Norma June” and the rest of his family. He especially loved to write and doodle on anything he could get his hands on-scraps of paper, store receipts, napkins, fast food containers and post-it notes-hopefully there are precious works of art and his words of wisdom still to be found. Joseph was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a former member of S.S. Cyril and Methodius. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 1617 and Moose Lodge 759. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Norma June; infant daughter, Regina Marie; brothers, Eugene and Louis. Joseph is survived by his five daughters, Becky Sukie, Linda Sukie, Sandy (Ernie) Povirk, Terry (Dan) Askew and Vicky (Joe) Pasternak; he leaves behind 12 loving grandchildren and (extended grandchildren), sister-in-law, Donna Sukie and many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery with Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com Dad, we love and miss you so much. You and Mom’s unconditional love and sacrifices gave us the most wonderful home a person could ever wish for. We are blessed to have you for parents. Love, “Your Girls”.

Barberton, OH
