Soccer

Navarasa: Roudhram Recap and Ending, Explained

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the Indian concept of art and its enjoyment, ‘Navarasa’ is a Netflix anthology series created by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mani Rathnam (‘Roja’). Episode 6 of the series, titled ‘Roudhram,’ revolves around a young man named Arul (Sreeraam), who gets arrested after he severely assaults a local man. The police torture him to find out the reason for the attack, but he declares that he will only say it after the man he attacked is dead. Roudhram means anger, and that is what serves as the central theme of the episode. Here is everything you need to know about the ‘Navarasa: Roudhram’ ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Entertainment
Spoilers
Soccer
TV & Videos
Arts
Movies
Netflix
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Little Things: Ending Explained

The Little Things was the first feature film released exclusively to HBO Max as part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ deal to bring their entire 2021 schedule to the VOD service. This crime thriller takes place in Las Angeles and follows two detectives Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon played by Denzel Washington and Rami Malek’s detective Jim Baxter. When the movie picks up Deke finds a way in to help Baxter investigate a string of homicides that lead the pair to a strange individual that seemingly fits the MO of their killer. This character, Albert Sparma portrayed by Jared Leto quickly becomes the lead suspect for the killings and the antagonist for the rest of the film.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Bartkowiak Ending, Explained

From the house of director Daniel Markowicz, the Polish-original action romance thriller movie ‘Bartkowiak’ packs enough gloved punches to keep the audiences hooked. Although the movie is quite a standard fare for the genre, it still comes off as fresh and well-crafted. Moving seamlessly from the high-voltage boxing ring to neon-lit clubs, the story centers on a disgraced boxer who takes up a job at a nightclub. After the mysterious death of his elder brother, the boxer is compelled to take up the club’s ownership, teaming up with the daughter of his boxing coach.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Five Feet Apart Ending, Explained

Teenage romance is already a popular genre, and adding a layer of tragedy makes it even more appealing to the audience. Watching two star-crossed lovers find each other despite all the hurdles in their path gives hope to the viewers. The death of one of the characters is often used as a trope to add an emotional angle to the story, but a couple of years back, Hollywood found a greater scope in the stories where death was more than just a twist. People suffering from terminal diseases were the protagonists of these stories. Their predestined tragedy added more emotional punch and left the audience in shambles, even when they knew how the film would end. The predictability made it all the worse.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The seventh episode of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 is a spectacular and hysterical mash-up between anime and gangster movies in the most imaginative way. It follows Rick and the Smith family as they find themselves piloting a giant space robot known as Gotron to fight space monsters. However, Rick’s obsessive nature takes over, and chaos ensues. If you found it hard to keep up with the fast-paced episode’s events, don’t worry! Here’s a detailed rundown of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 5 episode 7, and answers to some questions you might have regarding the ending. SPOILERS AHEAD!
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s The Swarm Ending, Explained

‘The Swarm’ is a French fantasy horror film that brings viewers uncomfortably close to the bizarre practices followed by a locust farmer. Virginie (Suliane Brahim) realizes that by feeding them blood, the locust colonies she harvests become larger and healthier. However, the consumption of viscera soon begins to have much more sinister effects on the insects, leading to some truly horrific consequences. A story simple in its approach but deep in its message, ‘The Swarm’ leaves us with a few knots to untangle. If you just can’t forget the images of the deadly swarms rising from the farm and are hungry for more, then you’re in the right place. Let’s take a closer look at the ending of ‘The Swarm.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Aftermath’ Ending, Explained: Will There Be a Sequel?

Netflix‘s new thriller Aftermath has dominated in the platform’s leaderboard of Top Movies and Shows over the past week. If you haven’t watched it thus far, it’s a perfect late night thriller to enjoy as the summer nights wind down. And we know folks who have watched the film have questions about that ending — like, for example, how could that twist be based on a true story? We’re here to explain the wild ending of Aftermath (or, the aftermath of Aftermath, if you will).
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

CODA Ending, Explained

‘CODA’ is a poignant drama that centers around a deaf family and their youngest member — a hearing teenager named Ruby (Emilia Jones). The film explores the complex and tight-knit family dynamic, as well their interactions with the local community. Add to this the family’s flagging fishing business and Ruby’s search for her own identity, and the film becomes a truly layered exercise in heartfelt emotional dilemmas.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Boss Level ending explained

Roy's time-loop drama is all connected to his ex-wife Jemma (Naomi Watts) who is working on a top-secret project for the shady Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), head of defence contractor Dynow Labs. Before his endless day started, Roy had visited Jemma thinking that he was going for a job interview....
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Home Before Dark Season 2 Ending, Explained

‘Home Before Dark’ follows the young ace reporter Hilde Lisko as she uncovers the secrets of her hometown Erie Harbor. In season 2, Hilde takes on a mysterious corporation that seems to be covering a sinister, long-hidden secret. As she goes up against insurmountable odds to try and expose them, the powerful heads of the company fight back, even managing to briefly suspend her publication— the Magic Hour Chronicle. There are some big revelations in the season closer, and not one but two long-standing mysteries seem to have been solved. Let’s get into the details of the ‘Home Before Dark’ season 2 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

The Machinist Ending, Explained

A little guilt goes a long way. Brad Anderson’s 2004 psychological thriller ‘The Machinist’ weaves a morbid story through its ambient exploration of the themes of guilt and memory. The tale follows machinist Trevor Reznik as his insomniac life takes a nightmarish turn. Trevor is a classic example of an unreliable narrator. After an accident at Trevor’s workplace, Trevor finds his sanity being tested. As the disturbing story sprawls out of control, the audiences are plunged into the labyrinthine mind of Reznik.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Is Netflix’s The Swarm a True Story?

‘The Swarm’ is a French thriller with supernatural touches that centers around bloodthirsty insects. A locust farmer who supplies high protein flour made from the insects finds an unlikely way to boost her crop, only to find her methods backfiring with gruesome outcomes. The story skillfully weaves the challenges that rural farmers face with a sinister plot that results in a film which sits firmly in its genre but also runs deep with social commentary. While some aspects are clearly fictional, a lot in the film rings true and could be based on reality. Let’s examine whether ‘The Swarm’ is based on a true story or not.
MoviesFanSided

Star Wars: A New Hope ending explained

Contemplating a world without Star Wars takes a stretch of the imagination. This is why it’s all the more impressive that at some point, George Lucas and his team came up with all the stuff that is permanently seared into modern culture. Back in 1977, A New Hope (or simply...
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Brand New Cherry Flavor Ending, Explained

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ blends satire, horror, and kittens to serve up a truly surreal opening season. The miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Todd Grimson and follows Lisa Nova, a budding film director, as she goes down a rabbit hole of black magic in a bid to get a chance to direct her first full-length film. The show is unapologetically twisted, and between some truly disturbing scenes that include Lisa regurgitating kittens, it also manages to take some comedic swipes at the pretentious elite of Hollywood. There’s a lot to unpack in this dark-magic-infused show’s season closer, so let’s jump right into the ending of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Control Z Season 2 Ending, Explained

Netlfix’s ‘Control Z’ follows the violently dramatic lives of the students of the National School, who are still reeling from one of their classmates being shot and left bleeding on the streets. Luis’ recent death also hangs heavy in the air, and the students are once again tormented by a mysterious individual bent upon exacting revenge for the death of their classmate.
Movies/Film

‘Annette’ Ending Explained: A Closer Look at That Final Scene

Annette, the new musical from French filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors) starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, arrives on Amazon Prime Video later this month. But Amazon Studios has also given the film a theatrical release, which begins today. You can read our full review of the movie here, but now that the film is out there for folks to see, let’s take a closer look at that final scene and try to sift through what we think Carax and writers Ron and Russell Mael, better known as the rock band Sparks, were trying to say.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Friday, August 13: Ashland Questioned, Victor’s Suspicion, Sharon’s Plea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 13 reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will become suspicious. He will question Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) about his intentions with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Meanwhile, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) begs Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) to search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).
Celebritiesloudersound.com

I am Jani Lane: the last days of the Cherry Pie guy

When Jani Lane checked into the Woodland Hills, California Comfort Inn in August 2011, he was not alone – he was accompanied by the demons that haunted his life, often causing him public and private humiliation. He was ashamed of his afflictions, and would allegedly hide out in nightly lodgings,...

