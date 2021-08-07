Locally owned and operated Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Inglewood
When Kroger announced that they were closing down multiple Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores, some community members said that people within the community should operate a super market, and give locals the type of grocery store that they deserve. There is an example of this, sitting on Crenshaw Boulevard and Imperial Highway in Inglewood. The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is owned by Neason Gill and Patricia White.lastandardnewspaper.com
