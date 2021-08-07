PEOPLE AND BUSINESS

District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, Benton, was presented with the 2021 Partner for Common Sense Justice Award at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast. The award is presented on behalf of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and the Partnership of Common Sense Justice, the coalition of groups and citizens who want a better legal climate in Kentucky. Carroll was among the sponsors of Senate Bill 5, which provides liability protection for health care providers, businesses, organizations, schools and individuals who have reopened and are following recommended guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.