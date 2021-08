As we prepare for the opening of schools, we are committed to a full day of onsite, in-person instruction for all students; this includes lunch as part of the school day. Based upon the guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, vaccinated students do not need to distance while eating. As our seventh and eighth grade students have had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, our general plan is for the middle school cafeterias to operate just as they did pre-pandemic. This would be a number of students around a round table eating lunch, with the cafeteria food service line available to all students. The lunch period is 22 minutes in total.