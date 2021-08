If you have a positive attitude, your mindset will be too. When you practice gratitude for a good outcome, you are sending a message to the universe that your attitude was worth the outcome. The universe doesn’t know how much you value what you have; it only knows how much you value things that you focus on. Think of how grateful you are for the good things in your life and how you wish they would continue. You will soon find that you will be happier and healthier.