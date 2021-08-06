Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil exploration companies positioned to leverage current oil prices, says trader

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFracking is currently the best market in the energy sector since 2017 because of oil prices. The energy sector has been through a rough patch, but that is unlikely to last for long. In an interview with CNBC’s Trading Nation, according to Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management, this year’s leading performer, which was the worst in July, is likely to maintain the first spot with investors realizing the extent of the energy sector’s demand-supply imbalance.

