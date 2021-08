Virginia Tech has updated the heights and weights on their roster this week, and now it’s time for our yearly article covering this subject. Note that the online roster isn’t 100% complete. For example, Burmeister said at ACC Football Kickoff that he’s 215, yet he’s still listed at 205 on the online roster. Dorian Strong is listed at 174, but he told me he was 177. Jordan Williams is listed at 285, but he told me he is 290. You get the point. Linemen especially can fluctuate on a day-to-day basis, and we don’t even know for a fact that everybody on the team got weighed, or that it has been updated online.