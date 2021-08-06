Cancel
Oil pares weekly loss while delta spread ravages demand outlook

jwnenergy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil pared a weekly loss but was still headed for its worst performance since March as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, particularly in key importer China, cast doubt on demand. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.4 per cent on Friday but were 5.3 per cent lower for the...

Energy IndustryNew York Post

Biden demands OPEC boost oil production amid rising gas prices

The White House is pressuring OPEC and its allies to boost oil production in a bid to tackle rising gasoline prices — despite imposing tighter restrictions on US oil companies last year. Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement on Wednesday urging OPEC — the Organization of the...
Businessmining.com

Gold price rebounds on signs of peaking US inflation

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday after the latest US inflation data showed consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month, easing fears that the Federal Reserve may taper its economic support sooner than expected. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,749.62 per ounce by 11:45 EDT, recovering some ground after...
POTUSCNBC

Oil falls after White House says OPEC should boost production to support the economic recovery

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the White House called on OPEC and its allies to increase oil production to support the global recovery from the pandemic. Futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate crude fell about 2% to $66.90 per barrel by 8:25 a.m. ET. European benchmark Brent crude also slipped by roughly 2% to about $69.25 per barrel. Both contracts have traded above $70 per barrel in recent weeks.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) * S&P500, Dow Jones Industrial average hit records. * 10-year Treasury yields fall after strong auction. * Oil gains as White House says not calling for hike. NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price...
IndustryPosted by
Bisnow

Lumber Prices Fall To 2018 Levels

The lumber bubble has burst. After lumber set an all-time price record of $1,515 per thousand board feet in May, the "cash" market price dropped to $472 per thousand board feet in the first week of August, according to data from trade publication Fastmarkets Random Lengths reported by Fortune. The highest price that lumber fetched by the same metric in the summer of 2018 was $582.
Energy Industryactionforex.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Slumps on Chinese Demand Fears

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices slumped Monday, extending last week’s sharp losses, on fears that Covid-related restrictions in China would stunt the recovery in oil demand. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 2.6% at $66.52 a barrel, after falling nearly 7% last week, the steepest...
Trafficworldoil.com

Oil prices steady as investors bet demand growth will outlast Delta variant

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) --Oil steadied after a two-day advance as investors bet the global demand recovery will remain intact despite the latest wave of Covid-19 that’s led to tighter restrictions on movement in many countries. Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after rising more than 4% over the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD seesaws around 1.2500 amid subdued markets, choppy oil prices

USD/CAD bears take a breather around weekly low after two-day downtrend. Lack of major data/events confuses traders amid previously mixed catalysts, USD pullback. Oil prints mild intraday losses as updates concerning China, covid and US stimulus repeat old saying. USD/CAD tracks sluggish Asian market conditions on Thursday while taking rounds...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil falls after U.S. calls on OPEC+ to boost production

Oil dropped suddenly after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly. Futures tumbled as much as 1.8 per cent in New York after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said current plans to boost output weren’t sufficient. The world’s largest oil-consuming nation has seen gasoline prices firmly above US$3 a gallon in recent months, putting pressure on drivers who are back on the road as pandemic restrictions ease.
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Plunge to Key Support, Oil Demand Outlook Weakens

Crude oil prices continue its downtrend as Brent and WTI drop 3.5%, meaning that oil prices are down near enough 10% since the beginning of the month. The spread of the Delta variant remains a concern and increasingly so for Asia. Chinese authorities completed mass testing in Wuhan following recent outbreaks, while China have also imposed domestic travel restrictions in medium to high risk regions, a worrying sign for the crude oil outlook.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as energy watchdog sees slower demand for oil

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2522 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.6% * Canadian 10-year yield eases half a basis point to 1.256% TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as concern about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that rising demand for oil reversed course in July and was set to proceed more slowly for the rest of the year after the latest wave of COVID-19 infections prompted countries to bring back restrictions. U.S. crude prices fell 0.6% to $68.86 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2516 to the greenback, or 79.90 U.S. cents. Still, the loonie has recovered from its weakest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday at 1.2589 as oil clawed back some recent losses and U.S. inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus. Investors are eying a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26-28 for clues on when the Fed could reduce its massive bond holdings. The loonie traded on Thursday in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2522. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year easing half a basis point to 1.256%. On Wednesday, it touched its highest in nearly four weeks at 1.295%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Energy IndustryShareCast

IEA cuts oil demand forecast as Delta variant spreads

Global demand for oil will be less than expected in 2021 as fresh Covid-19 restrictions to contain the Delta variant suppress oil use, the International Energy Agency said. The IEA said after a surge in demand for oil in June growth reversed in July as the Delta variant of Covid-19 spread across important markets. The agency trimmed its estimate for 2021 demand by 100,000 barrels a day to 5.4 million barrels per day with sharper declines predicted for the second half.
IndustryBirmingham Star

China's commodity stockpiles remain a complete mystery

China is not particularly forthcoming when it comes to reporting its strategic commodity reserves, leaving analysts playing a guessing game. China has been trying to cool surging commodity prices by releasing inventory from its strategic reserves. The higher prices of oil, coal and metals have raised manufacturing costs, slowed down factory activity growth, and increased inflation in the world's largest commodity consumer. Every week since April this year, Chinese authorities have announced measures to control the price of many commodities, including energy and metals.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Commodity inflation squeezes profits for wind giant Vestas

One of world’s biggest makers of wind turbines cut its outlook for the year, citing commodity inflation and disruptions to supply chains. Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S now expects full year revenue to be about three per cent lower than a previous forecast. The revised outlook comes as the renewable energy developers continue to face rising costs for raw materials like copper and steel, metals that are essential for the wind industry.
Businessinvesting.com

Chinese Regulation, IEA Oil Demand, Jobless Claims and PPI - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- More regulation is set to reduce the appeal of Chinese stocks, while investors await more U.S. inflation and employment data with Wall Street at record levels as the earnings season nears a close. The IEA has also downgraded its outlook for oil demand on Covid worries. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 12th August.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Outlook on Virus, Sees New Surplus in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- The International Energy Agency cut forecasts for global oil demand “sharply” for the rest of this year as the resurgent pandemic hits major consumers, and predicted a new surplus in 2022. It’s a marked reversal for the Paris-based agency, which just a month ago was urging the OPEC+...

