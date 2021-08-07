Heritage is not to blame, Andrew

Top Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday night, saying the last two years have been “mentally and physically trying.” Her exit sparked immediate speculation that the New York governor’s resignation could be imminent. DeRosa, Cuomo’s secretary and the state’s most powerful unelected official, was known as his enforcer and has come under heavy criticism for her reported efforts to suppress the spiraling sexual harassment allegations against him. New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ bombshell recent report on the harassment accusations mentioned DeRosa’s name an equal number of times as the governor’s and noted that he apparently called her and other female staffers loyal to him the “mean girls.”
