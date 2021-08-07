Heritage is not to blame, Andrew

Lifestyle guru and Food Network star Sandra Lee dated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for 14 years. Lee and Cuomo seemed to have a fairytale romance, even though they never married. However, Lee and Cuomo broke up in September 2019 amid rumors that the governor was cheating on her. The New York Post reported that five former Cuomo staffers revealed they thought the governor had "intimate relationships" with a number of his staffers while Cuomo was living with Lee. An ex-aide told the outlet, "It was an open secret. Andrew was sleeping with at least one other woman who wasn't Sandra" while they were still technically together. Another former Cuomo staff member claimed that state troopers picked up the governor early at the home he shared with Lee in Mount Kisco. The troopers were surprised "to see him leave the house with a staffer."