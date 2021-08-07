Cancel
Clippers defeat Storm Chasers in extras

beaconjournal.com
 3 days ago

Last game: Clippers 5, Storm Chasers 4, Friday at Huntington Park. Recap: Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Clippers edged visiting Omaha 5-4. Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added the RBI single in the eighth that would tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. Jordan Stephens (1-0) earned the win in relief after three shutout innings. The Storm Chasers scored all four runs on three home runs, increasing the season total allowed by Columbus to 123.

