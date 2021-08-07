Uzbek President Mirziyoyev set to run for second term

Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and human rights activist was arrested in October 2017 on anti-government charges, including his involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests as well as the 2016 attempted coup. He was originally acquitted in February 2020 but the case was overturned and his case began again in May 2021. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled for his release and said, “the measures taken against him pursued an ulterior purpose, namely to reduce him to silence as an NGO activist and human-rights defender, to dissuade other persons from engaging in such activities and to paralyze civil society in the country.” His promotion of dialogue surrounding the genocide of Armenian Christians brought harsh attention to his human rights efforts, according to ICC’s joint report, Turkey: Challenges Facing Christians.