Cardinals top Royals, 4-2

Cover picture for the articleThat was pretty uninteresting. The Cardinals beat the Royals, 4-2. It was a pretty uninteresting baseball game. We had to listen to Steve Physioc and it took more than three hours to complete, so I guess you could say it was more painful than anything else. St. Louis jumped on Mike Minor, who Dayton Moore hilariously said he “didn’t want” to trade. Could he have meant that nobody else wanted to trade for him? Because man, that would make way more sense. Minor gave up four runs in five innings, giving up seven hits and ballooning his ERA to 5.39. Paul Goldschmidt hit a first-inning home run right after Steve Physioc mentioned how he hadn’t hit one in two weeks. A couple innings later, he was talking about how whoever was up for St. Louis was in an 0-for-18, and the hitter promptly slapped a hit. Facing Mike Minor is the cure to all hitting woes! Seriously, though, Minor is terrible. Jackson Kowar should be in the major leagues starting over this guy. Play for the future. Considering how.

Related
MLBWRAL

Arenado, Carpenter, Molina lead Cards past Royals 5-2

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday night. Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals (55-55), who reached .500 for the 21st time this season. They have won 16 of their last 22 against Kansas City.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/3): Royals & Cardinals both fall

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in Tuesday's Major League Baseball action. Royals (45-60): The Royals managed only three hits in a 7-1 loss to the White Sox. Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier and Edward Olivares had the knocks while Ryan O'Hearn plated the only run. Kris Bubic was charged with the loss, surrendering three hits and three earned runs in six innings.
MLBWNDU

Lynch, 4 relievers lead Royals to 3-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory. Kansas City won its second consecutive game, while the AL Central-leading...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Adam Wainwright, struggling Cardinals face Royals

The reeling St. Louis Cardinals will try to revive their fading playoff hopes when they host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. The Cardinals fell two games below .500 while suffering a messy three-game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. "You have competition, and if you lose,...
MLBallfans.co

O’Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should play better against the Kansas City Royals

The big news of the St. Louis Cardinals’ upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals is the return of former manager (and former Cardinals catcher) Mike Matheny. That should be interesting. Matheny was a catcher for the Cardinals for five seasons and was held in high regard for his defense and just general toughness. He is credited for being a mentor to the Cardinals current catcher Yadier Molina. When Tony La Russa retired after the 2011 season (before he un-retired in 2021), the Cardinals chose Matheny as their managerial replacement. Matheny took over in 2012 in his first managerial role and held onto the job for almost seven seasons before being let go in the middle of the 2018 campaign (two seasons later than some people might have hoped). He was hired by the Royals in 2020 and will make his first return to Busch Stadium since his canning.
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Carpenter delivers key pinch hit, Cardinals beat Royals again, 5-2

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth inning, the Cardinals went to their bench early and Matt Carpenter delivered on Saturday night. The veteran pinch hitter smacked a double to right to Paul DeJong with the go ahead run. The Redbirds then added on to beat Kansas City for the second straight game, 5-2.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Royals squeak by Cardinals after lengthy rain delay

Nicky Lopez hit the game-winning single in the ninth inning to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 Sunday. Lopez drove in Jarrod Dyson shortly after a 2-hour, 10-minute rain delay interrupted the ninth. Hunter Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: On bench Tuesday

O'Hearn is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees. O'Hearn sat twice over the weekend with the Royals playing in a National League park without a designated hitter, and he's out of the lineup again Tuesday. Whit Merrifield will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at second base.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals’ options with Paul DeJong

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling mightily and with a historic free-agent SS class coming, what should they do?. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, not only did they envision adding a big bat to the lineup, they thought that his presence would take the pressure off other hitters. At least, that’s how they drew it up.
MLBViva El Birdos

The Ramifications of a Yadier Molina Extension

There have been rumors that the St. Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina are working on a contract extension that will keep the 39-year-old under contract through the 2022 season at least. Given Molina’s attitude, Mike Shildt’s willingness to put him in the lineup nearly every day, and John Mozeliak’s statement that Ivan Herrera is the long-term future at catcher, it is not surprising that the Cardinals are looking to extend Molina. Given his performance, though, it is unclear how much more Molina has left in the tank.

Comments / 0

