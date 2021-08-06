Hot weekend forecast with a chance for strong storms 8/6/2021

Far eastern Nebraska is starting off the day with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the western half of the area is dry. You likely will have a soggy morning commute if you live to the east of Lincoln. Rain and clouds will clear out as we head into the afternoon today and this will help warm us up. Highs are back in the mid to upper 90s today with a light southerly breeze. Rain chances return overnight night tonight and late in the day Saturday. Late Saturday we could even see strong to severe storms. The weekend looks toasty with highs in the low 90s and humid conditions, but things really heat up early next week.