The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a name that sounds a little weird, but that hasn't been an impediment to the hybrid off-roader flying off dealer lots so fast that we were told to forget about finding a 2021 model for sale as they were all sold out. Despite a quietly introduced price increase earlier in the year, the Wrangler 4xe remains good value. Unfortunately, it's becoming less of a bargain, as a recent order guide has revealed that both the Sahara and Rubicon four-door versions of the SUV have received a price increase of $1,220, taking the former to $52,520 (up from $51,300) and the latter to $56,220 (up from $55,000).