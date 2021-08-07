Obituaries: Mr. Verlon Lee Corbin, Mr. Leroy Dennard Jr., Ms. Linda E. Jones, Margaret Gail Watkins Murdock, Mrs. Wydean Barbara Jean Smith.

Mrs. Wydean Barbara Jean Smith, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Smith was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on April 12, 1937, the daughter of the late John Lewis Burt and the late Lillie Mae Vaughn Burt. Mrs. Smith was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. She focused on making a good home for her husband and children. Then as they got older, she went to work as a seamstress at the Hen House. She loved travel with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Buddy Smith, by her brothers, J. L. Burt, Howard Burt, and Ray Burt, and by her sisters, Edith Day, and Judy Burt.