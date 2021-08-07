Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves stopped by Greenville Drive 4-3. Atlanta Braves best the Nationals 8-4. Darlington grad shares USA Women’s Soccer bronze medal. Changes in next week’s high school football scrimmage dates. Community sports updates.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves stopped short by the Greenville Drive 4-3. What’s next. At Greenville through Sunday;...

