Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, GA

Heritage First Headlines. COVID: 2 more Floyd County residents die. Mask mandates increase. Newsletter: Time to make tough virus decisions. Floyd helipad a step closer. Nothing but 90s all next week.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Two more COVID deaths in Floyd County announced on Friday. 57 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond; up four. 27.6% jump in first-dose vaccine cases in NW Georgia in 7 days. 67 new cases in the region. Masks a must at Floyd County buildings. Newsletter: Time to make critical COVID decisions;...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Health
Floyd County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Time#Car Wash#Covid#Air Floyd#Peaks Valleys#First Chatsworth Heritage#Salvation Army#Walmarts#Harbin Clinic Headlines#Rome Braves#Atlanta Falcons#Hometowntext#Heritage First Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy