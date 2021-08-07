Cancel
Newsletter: Time to make critical COVID decisions; what will we see? Berry, courts already in. ‘Air Floyd’ a step closer with $5 million helipad permit. Peaks & Valleys.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA critical week of decisions: As the Delta variant continues to spread and our hospitals fill with dozens of COVID patients, area governments and event organizers face a difficult week of decisions. Now comes time for others to review fall plans, especially if the virus numbers continue to surge. There is a belief that the Delta variant won’t subside until October at the least.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

