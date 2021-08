Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. This has been a difficult year, and I am trying to respect boundaries set by friends and family when it comes to COVID. I always err on the side of safety and will not put my husband and myself in what I consider risky situations in regards to our health. We are both in our 60s and healthy. We both are vaccinated, although two of our adult children are not. I can’t convince them to get the vaccine; however, we still see them. I respect their choice even though I don’t agree.