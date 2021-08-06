Shadows of Manchac street flooding/retention pond a microcosm of subdivision issues
Whether a microcosm of subdivisions developed across East Ascension Parish or not, issues with Shadows at Manchac’s drainage retention pond reflect often heard criticisms by opponents of subdivision development. Built pursuant to construction plans approved in 2013, Hartman Engineering’s Jared Monceaux assessed the subdivision’s “Retention Pond and reported street flooding by the HOA” in preparation for Monday’s EA Drainage District meeting.pelicanpostonline.com
Comments / 0