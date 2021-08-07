Cancel
Titusville, PA

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90

Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville. Thelma was born on Sept. 11, 1930, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Albert and Doris Gorr Hasbrouck. She was married to Wilbur G. “Jack” Deane on Aug. 16, 1952. He preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1987. She later married Earl R. Kauffman on March 5, 1994. He preceded her in death in January of 2010.

