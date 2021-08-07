Cancel
World

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev set to run for second term

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTASHKENT (Reuters) -Uzbekistan’s ruling Liberal Democratic party plans to nominate President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as its candidate in the Oct. 24 election, the party said on Saturday. Mirziyoyev, 64, is widely expected to run for a second term, and win, but has so far made no comment on his plans. He...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shavkat Mirziyoyev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbek#Foreign Trade#Election#Reuters#Liberal Democratic Party#Central Asian#Soviet
