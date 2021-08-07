Cancel
New York City, NY

Jury convicts two former Wall Street bank traders of wire fraud

Cover picture for the articleA federal jury convicted two men for engaging in a multi-year fraud scheme to manipulate U.S. commodities markets for publicly traded precious metals futures contracts. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Edward Bases, 59, of New Canaan, Connecticut, a former senior trader employed at Deutsche Bank and Bank of America in New York, and John Pacilio, 57, of New York, New York, a former senior trader employed at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley in New York, fraudulently pushed market prices up or down by routinely placing large “spoof” orders in the precious metals futures markets that they did not intend to fill. Bases and Pacilio did so in order to manipulate prices for their own gain and the banks’ gain and to defraud other traders on the Commodity Exchange Inc. (COMEX) and the New York Mercantile Exchange Inc. (NYMEX), both of which are exchanges run by the CME Group Inc. (CME).

