Activision Debunks Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Rumors, Says It Doesn’t Exist

Activision confirmed that a new installment of Call of Duty will be released in the last quarter of 2021. It is expected to be tied in to Warzone. The upcoming Call of Duty from Sledgehammer Games is a rather mysterious project. For a long time information on the alleged problems accompanying the development and speculation on the historical period in which the game will be set. Activision is constantly convincing that everything is fine with the game and it will be a great success. The same narrative was effective during the last conference with investors. This time, however, the conversation also touched on the subject of the game's release date and its relation to CoD: Warzone.