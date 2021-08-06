Activision Debunks Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Rumors, Says It Doesn’t Exist
Rumors have been running wild for the last year that Activision was in the process of preparing to re-release the third Modern Ware game. Much like the previous two previous entries in Infinity Ward’s best-selling series, Modern Warfare 3 Remaster was said to include upgraded visuals, performance, along with a number of other improvements, and would indeed be bundled with the upcoming Call of Duty 2021. Well, seems like those rumors are completely false, as Activision has finally come out to say that it “doesn’t exist.”mp1st.com
