Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Marvel Vs Capcom 2 Re-Release Petitioned by Fans, Supported by Latest Studio to Work on Console Release

By Tim Villasor
mp1st.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like one of the most popular fighting game crossovers is on the path for a much-needed revival, as a Marvel Vs Capcom 2 re-release is being petitioned by fans and developer Digital Eclipse after interest was born anew!. Thanks to a campaign started by YouTuber and fighting game enthusiast...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Console Game#Game Console#Make It Real#Digital Eclipse#Marvelgames Capcomusa#Maximilian#Backbone#Ggpo#The Playstation Network#Xbox Live Arcade#Ios#Dreamcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Reportedly Furious at Disney Over Black Widow Release

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be getting major updates on an almost-daily basis, including some tied to Black Widow, which finally debuted earlier this month after a series of COVID-19 delays. The film was released both in theaters and through Disney+'s Premier Access tier, something that has sparked its own conversation this week, upon news that franchise star Scarlett Johansson will be suing the company over the decision. The move, which alleges that Johansson's initial contract was breached once the film no longer received a "theatrical wide release", has been buzzed about for a lot of different reasons — and a new report might indicate one side of it. A new What I'm Hearing... newsletter from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni breaks down the Black Widow lawsuit, and claims that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also unhappy about the film's hybrid release, something that was previously teased in reports earlier this year.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

'Marvel Future Revolution' Finally Announces a Release Date

Four months after its initial announcement, Marvel Future Revolution has finally received a release date. Scheduled to drop officially in August, the upcoming mobile game was jointly developed by Marvel Entertainment and Netmarble, the South Korean mobile gaming studio responsible for Marvel Contest of Champions and Marvel: Future Fight. Unlike the previous two titles, Marvel Future Revolution will offer fans a fully open-world action RPG experience with their favorite superheroes and Avengers members.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Port Royale 4 Will Release On Next-Gen Consoles On September 10th

Kalypso Media announced today that Port Royale 4 will be coming to 4K as it will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 10th. Aside from the obvious of being featured in 4K with 1080p, this version will come with cross-gen save capability and real-time cloud rendering, in both Standard and Extended Digital editions. The latter of the two will feature exclusive digital content that you won't find anywhere else, including four lighthouses and the blueprints to five magnificent parks, which you can then decorate as your settlements. There will also be a boxed Extended Edition available at retail if you're looking to get that. You can read more about the gamer below and check out the latest trailer to see what the game will look like when it comes to both consoles.
Video GamesTwinfinite

CrossCode’s A New Home DLC Is Releasing for Consoles in August

CrossCode is an indie RPG from Radical Fish Games and Deck13 Interactive. It was released on PC a few years back before making its way to consoles, and became an instant hit among those who gave it a shot. It takes place in the world of an MMORPG, and you’ll get to solve Zelda-style puzzles and fight enemies in a fast-paced action combat system.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

BLUE BOX Game Studios Releases New Teaser Making Fans Go Wild

Game company BLUE BOX Game Studios, makers of the upcoming video game Abandoned, recently released a new teaser image that has sparked a new theory of crazy fans. The image that the game studio released was a blurry image of a man with an eye patch on his left side (right side on ours). It will then be titled Abandoned and the phrases “Realtime Experience” and “Only for PS5”. While the silhouette is there, people who have no background from the game the fans rave about will pass it along as just anyone else.
Video GamesInverse

Splitgate release date, server queue times, console ports, and more

A new PvP first-person shooter, Splitgate, has joined the fray. Splitgate is a free-to-play, sci-fi themed FPS that has garnered some serious attention recently, hailing from developer and publisher 1047 Games. It will compete with the likes of Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite, and 2021’s Call of Duty. While the game has drawn a crowd, many other potential players might have some questions about the FPS.
Video GamesDestructoid

The Sonic Colors re-release is just as good as it was on Wii

Re-releasing Sonic Colors is a genius idea. I mean looking at the trajectory of mainline Sonic games, it really came at the perfect time. A lot of the goodwill of Sonic Adventure 1+2 was dried up, squandered by Sonic 2006 and Unleashed (the latter of which wasn’t that bad!), and Colors swooped in and reminded people that yes, Sonic games could be good. Given that we’re still fairly fresh off of Sonic Forces, Sonic fans collectively need Sonic Colors Ultimate right about now.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive Hit With Major Delay Right Before Release

An upcoming Xbox console exclusive -- coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X -- has been hit with a major delay right before release. More specifically, developer TwistedRed has announced that Exomecha -- a free-to-play, first-person shooter multiplayer game previously scheduled to release this month -- has been delayed to Q1 2022, which is to say to the window of January 1 to March 31.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Demanding To Know When Ms. Marvel Releases After Hawkeye News

Earlier today, the news dropped that Hawkeye would officially be premiering on Disney+ on November 24th, which means the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 schedule is almost completely set. Almost. The only other project that's expected to be released this year that doesn't have a release date is Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series that is set to star Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. Now that Hawkeye's release date has been set, Marvel fans are eager to find out when Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+, with many speculating that it might get pushed to 2022.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Should Sony Release a New Handheld Console?

It's been a while since we've seen a portable gaming console from Sony, which is both understandable and a little disappointing—the PS Vita was an excellent console that, sadly, never got the attention and support it deserved. The gaming scene has changed drastically since 2012 (the Vita's launch year) and...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Capcom Console and PC Sales Gap Shrinks

Several major Japanese publishers are getting in on the PC gaming scene like never before. Whether it’s Sega with Persona 4 Golden, Square Enix releasing the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on Steam without even announcing console ports, or one of many other examples, it’s becoming increasingly clear to Japan that there is a thirst for more content. Capcom’s the latest to comment on the craze. During its most recent quarterly financial call, Capcom has not only praised sales of Monster Hunter Rise but commented directly on the PC performance of their games, noting that the gap between console and PC sales is shrinking at a steady clip.
Video GamesDestructoid

Capcom to release another update for Resident Evil Village PC port next week

Getting your FidelityFX Super Resolution (?) in shape. Capcom has announced a further update for the slight clunky PC port of its survival horror adventure Resident Evil Village. Following on from the update released back in July, this next patch hopes to further fine-tune the trials and tribulations of Ethan Winters, offering PC players a better and smoother performance than they are currently experiencing.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Unity update to Pro licence changes console release options

Unity Technologies has quietly changed its policy regarding the Pro license of its engine. As reported by Gamasutra, Unity developers targeting PlayStation, Xbox, Switch or Stadia will now require either a Pro license or Preferred Platform License Key. The latter gives access to the platform of your choice and can be obtained via Unity or the platform holder directly.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Aftermath gets physical release on consoles soon

Game publisher Koch Media and developer Saber Interactive announced that the video game World War Z: Aftermath console versions will get physical releases in a few months. Release Dates For World War Z: Aftermath And World War Z Nintendo Switch Physical Versions. The physical releases are for PlayStation 4 and...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Charming Retro-Inspired Adventure ‘Arietta of Spirits’ Receives August Release Date for PC and Consoles; Demo Releasing Next Week

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Third Spirit Games have announced that their adventure title, Arietta of Spirits, will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this month. Throughout this adventure, players witness protagonist Arietta and her family visiting her late grandmother’s cabin a year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy