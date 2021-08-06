Marvel Vs Capcom 2 Re-Release Petitioned by Fans, Supported by Latest Studio to Work on Console Release

Kalypso Media announced today that Port Royale 4 will be coming to 4K as it will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 10th. Aside from the obvious of being featured in 4K with 1080p, this version will come with cross-gen save capability and real-time cloud rendering, in both Standard and Extended Digital editions. The latter of the two will feature exclusive digital content that you won't find anywhere else, including four lighthouses and the blueprints to five magnificent parks, which you can then decorate as your settlements. There will also be a boxed Extended Edition available at retail if you're looking to get that. You can read more about the gamer below and check out the latest trailer to see what the game will look like when it comes to both consoles.