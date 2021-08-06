Marvel Vs Capcom 2 Re-Release Petitioned by Fans, Supported by Latest Studio to Work on Console Release

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be getting major updates on an almost-daily basis, including some tied to Black Widow, which finally debuted earlier this month after a series of COVID-19 delays. The film was released both in theaters and through Disney+'s Premier Access tier, something that has sparked its own conversation this week, upon news that franchise star Scarlett Johansson will be suing the company over the decision. The move, which alleges that Johansson's initial contract was breached once the film no longer received a "theatrical wide release", has been buzzed about for a lot of different reasons — and a new report might indicate one side of it. A new What I'm Hearing... newsletter from former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni breaks down the Black Widow lawsuit, and claims that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also unhappy about the film's hybrid release, something that was previously teased in reports earlier this year.
