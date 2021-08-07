4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $327,990

Schedule your appointment today to see this beautiful home in Henson Park. This home is called the Linville and is an Interior unit in the community. It features Burlap Cabinets in the kitchen with Lennon Granite Countertops and Light Gray 3x6 Brick Backsplash. Also, Stainless Steel Appliances come with the home to complement its design. The large, primary bedroom is located on the second floor and it has an impressive bathroom for your enjoyment. It has a separate shower with seat, garden bathtub, and its own enclosed water closet. Seller will contribute up to $5,000 in Closing Costs with use of Preferred Lender & Closing Attorney. Make an appointment today to see YOUR next home!