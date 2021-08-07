Pea Ridge school officials announce free breakfasts, lunches

PEA RIDGE -- Officials with the Pea Ridge School District announced that breakfasts and lunches will be served to all students at no charge during the 2021-22 school year. It is not necessary to complete a meal application for free and reduced-priced meals as the United States Department of Agriculture has extended free meal benefits to all students at this time. Each student's eligibility showing free, reduced or paid last year will be rolled over to the 2021-22 school year with the same eligibility.