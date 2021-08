Fencer from Beaverton does not rule out a sixth Olympics after reaching quarterfinals in Tokyo.After finishing fifth in the women's sabre on Monday, July 26, at the Tokyo Olympics, Beaverton's Mariel Zagunis did not rule out trying for a sixth Olympics in three years. "This whole time, I was just trying to keep my thoughts focused on Tokyo … but I'm not ruling out Paris, especially knowing what I've been through the past five years," she said in a USA Fencing report. "To feel the way I did out there today really gives me good confidence going forward. I didn't...