Pastor's Pen
The other morning our golden retriever, Ginger, was taking me for a walk when I spotted a penny on the ground. As a kid, if I happened to find any money, I would quickly stoop down and snatch up the penny faster than anything. But as I grew older, the hassle of picking up a penny seemed too much trouble for what it’s worth. After all, it’s only a penny. And it cost the U.S. Government almost 2 cents to manufacture those nearly worthless coins. What’s the point of picking them up?www.communitynewspapergroup.com
Comments / 0