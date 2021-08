An opportunistic Fayetteville attack sent the Fredericksburg Nationals to their second straight defeat on Friday night, falling 4-1 to the Woodpeckers. A solid start from Michael Cuevas (L, 0-4) was spoiled by a pair of errors leading to four unearned runs that proved to be the difference in the ballgame. The FredNats managed just three hits and struck out 14 times at the plate.