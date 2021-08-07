Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Durant does it again

Good morning, it’s 7:40 a.m. Pacific and approaching midnight in Tokyo. Here’s what happened overnight at the Olympics. 1. Kevin Durant is now the leading men’s scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history, and the U.S. is headed to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games — with a shot of being good as gold once again. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Durant added 23 and the U.S. defeated the Czechs 119-84 on Saturday to clinch a berth in the knockout stage. The U.S. (2-1) finished second behind France in Group A, but will join the French, Australia and the winner of Sunday’s game between Slovenia and Spain as a top-four seed for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.