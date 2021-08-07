Cancel
Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?. Kanye West's album 'Donda' - which has been delayed multiple times in the past - is to be released on August 9, an Apple Music listing claims.

hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Kim Kardashian Is Still The Only Person He Follows

Kanye West had a very public 2020. Between running for President and his breakdown with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West was all over the news. His tweets only stirred the pot more. But Mr. West was strangely quiet for much of 2021, before he started making a buzz with Paris Fashion Week appearances, his hooded mask, and dating a supermodel. All the high-profile press came right before 'Ye's secret album listening party, which is supposedly happening tonight in Las Vegas. And now, fans are also starting to notice that 'Ye is back on Instagram as well.
Trouble Relationship
TVShowsAce

Was Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce A PR Stunt?!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their four children recently attended his listening party. Earlier this year, she filed for divorce. Aside from the KUWTK series finale, she’s kept quiet about their split. Fans are wondering if the two are back together since she continues to support him.
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Music

Kanye West Removes 'Nah Nah Nah' Ft. DaBaby From Streamers Amid Homophobic Rant Controversy

The 'Follow God' rapper doesn't offer an explanation as to why his 2020 song disappears from streaming platforms, as he is set to release his new album 'Donda'. AceShowbiz - Kanye West is seemingly trying to leave no traces of his ties to DaBaby on the Internet. The Atlanta rapper has removed his song "Nah Nah Nah" featuring the Cleveland native from all streaming platforms, including Apple, Spotify and Tidal.
Retail

Monica Slays In Balenciaga At Kanye West’s Album Listening Event

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Kanye West held his second “Donda” listening party in Atlanta on Friday night and fans and celebrities alike were in the building to get a glimpse of the rapper and hear his new album. Among those was singer Monica, who stepped up and stepped out – fashion-wise that is.
Atlanta, GA

Kanye West Removes “Nah Nah Nah” Feat. DaBaby From All Streaming Music Services

Ye has been making a lot of noise with the burgeoning release of his forthcoming DONDA album, which he has previewed twice in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The highly publicized listening sessions for DONDA, which was originally slated for release on August 6, has boasted tracks from Jay-Z and even a song featuring 2 Chainz and DaBaby has now reportedly been removed from all DSPs.
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West embarrasses Adidas again as he’s spotted wearing Nike pants

If you tune into Kanye West’s livestream on Apple Music right now, you’ll see the rapper taking a much-needed snooze. West had himself a busy night as he continues to work on his upcoming album Donda, and since the cameras began rolling yesterday he welcomed Chance the Rapper, Jadakiss, Vic Mensa, and others to visit his small room inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Celebrities

Kanye West Soars Toward the Heavens - Literally - During Second 'Donda' Album-Listening Event

If one thing has been confirmed and reconfirmed in the past month’s drama around Kanye West’s “Donda” album, it’s that punctuality is not his strong suit. The album — a tribute to West’s beloved mother, who died suddenly in 2007 — was first announced in July of 2020, then revived last month before a listening event was held on July 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and was scheduled to be followed by the album’s release later that night. As he has done several times in the past, West pulled back the album release, essentially set up shop in the stadium, and then scheduled another listening event there for Thursday night, again to be follow by the album. At the time of this article’s publication, the album still has not been released, but West did premier a dramatically overhauled version of the album on Thursday night, with a new feature from the Weeknd — among many other guest appearances.
Celebrities
92.9 NIN

Kanye West’s Livestream Is Now Just Him Sleeping – Watch

Hours before Kanye West presents a second listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Donda, his 10th studio album, the Chicago rapper launched a new livestream inside his bedroom on Apple Music today. While the livestream has featured ’Ye doing a lot of interesting activities, there have been none so...
Music
Los Angeles Times

Sigh.... Still no finished album, but Kanye West premieres a new version of ‘Donda’

Kanye West on Thursday night played his new album — again — during a typically over-the-top spectacle livestreamed from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The venue was the same spot where he gathered fans two weeks ago to unveil his 10th studio LP, “Donda,” which he said at the time would be released July 23. That didn’t happen, but reports soon surfaced that the superstar rapper, producer and entrepreneur had moved into a small room in the bowels of the the stadium to complete the album; hours before Thursday night’s event, Apple Music began streaming a visual feed from what the platform said was West’s room as he raced to complete the LP.
Celebrities

Jay-Z & Kanye West Were Planking On Millions On "Gotta Have It"

There might not be a better way to have capped off the tail end of the Roc-A-Fella era than a joint effort between a founding member and his most successful pupil. Kanye West and Jay-Z stood atop of the world when they dropped Watch The Throne in 2011, arguably the best collaborative album that's emerged in hip-hop. The two rappers reflected on their accumulative successes, as well as the world that surrounded them. Moments like "Murder To Excellence" explored the wealth disparity in America while records like "N***as in Paris" remain timeless bangers that still go off 'til this day.
Celebrities

Kanye West Levitates Out of Stadium During 'Donda' Livestream in Incredible Video

Kanye West made the second livestream of his highly anticipated album, Donda, a notably theatrical affair on Thursday, when he levitated hundreds of feet in the air. The musician and fashion designer welcomed a sizable crowd back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for another listening event for the much-delayed album—which fans were also able to watch online.
Music

Kanye West's 'Donda' event reportedly broke Apple Music livestreaming record

The live-streaming event for Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda, has reportedly shattered Apple Music's livestream viewing records on July 22. A mostly laconic Kanye performed the unfinished tracklist from Donda in front of 42,000 eager fans at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and millions on Apple Music. TMZ claims...

