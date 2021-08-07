Cancel
‘Back to the Future’ star Claudia Wells reveals her favorite theory about Jennifer Parker: ‘It’s wild'

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Museum went "Back to the Future" on Wednesday when they re-opened to the public with their blockbuster exhibit honoring the film’s trilogy. Founder and president Donelle Dadigan presented a $5,000 check to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Fox, who famously starred as Marty McFly, launched the foundation in 2000 after publicly disclosing his 1991 diagnosis at age 29. A personal video from the 60-year-old was presented for the occasion.

