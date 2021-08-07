Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pea Ridge, AR

Pea Ridge school officials announce free breakfasts, lunches

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEA RIDGE -- Officials with the Pea Ridge School District announced that breakfasts and lunches will be served to all students at no charge during the 2021-22 school year. It is not necessary to complete a meal application for free and reduced-priced meals as the United States Department of Agriculture has extended free meal benefits to all students at this time. Each student's eligibility showing free, reduced or paid last year will be rolled over to the 2021-22 school year with the same eligibility.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
City
Pea Ridge, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Pea Ridge, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Breakfasts#A La Carte#Food Drink#Pearidgek12 Com#Food Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy