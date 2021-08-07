Meteor Shower viewing at Pleasant Valley Jr. High Saturday

The Quad Cities Astronomical Society and the Pleasant Valley High School Astronomy Club will co-host a meteor shower viewing party at Pleasant Valley Junior High School Saturday, August 7th.

The Junior High School is located at 3501 Wisconsin Street in LeClaire.

Organizers say the viewing party will begin at dusk, approximately 8:30 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Masks are optional, but encouraged in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Organizers say, "During the viewing party, "shooting stars" originating from the annual Perseid meteor shower should be visible. Though the number is impossible to predict, as many as 80 meteors or more per hour could flash across the sky at the peak, which usually occurs shortly after midnight."

Telescopes will be set up for all to enjoy.

The QCAS will raffle off a telescope. Tickets are $2 for one and $5 for three.

Those who attend are advised to bring lawn chairs and insect repellent, and to dress for the weather. The event will be cancelled if the weather is cloudy or rainy.

Updates on the event will be posted to the Facebook page of the Quad Cities Astronomical Society.