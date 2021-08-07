Cancel
Combat Sports

Olympics-Karate-Japan loses fifth competitor in kumite contest, Araga still in

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The final day of karate’s debut Olympics tournament kicked off on Saturday with the elimination of the fifth Japanese karate-ka, leaving Ryutaro Araga as the last hope for hometown athletes to grab a medal in the “kumite” sparring category. In the women’s +67kg weight class, Ayumi Uekusa...

