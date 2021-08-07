N.O.W. project expands into goods as well as food

A pandemic-spawned initiative to provide food to local families continues to grow.

The Nourishing Others’ Well-being — or N.O.W — Project was launched in the early days of the COVID-19 onslaught by Jubilee Ministries and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania. At its first distribution at Cascade Park in May 2020, the initiative — led by Drs. Mark and JIll Kauffman of Jubilee — provided one box of food to each of 600 families.

It wasn’t long before the distribution outgrew three venues and moved to the former Towne Mall, upping its provision count to between six and 10 boxes of food per family and serving thousands at one time instead of hundreds.

“At one point,” the Rev. Mark Kauffman said, “we had given away 15,000 boxes in one day. And what we’ve given away in retail, they’ve valued it at $13 million in 15 months.”

With the pandemic easing over the summer, the distribution has cut back to once a month, with around 400 families at each one. But that doesn’t mean the N.O.W. Project has gone into cruise control. Instead, it has expanded into providing clothing, school supplies and home goods as well

“An opportunity came up where we were able to get brand new items from several box stores,” Kauffman said. “These are returns they had, so they’d give them to us, and in turn, we give them to the community.

“We had our first distribution two weeks ago (at his church). The response was incredible. We gave away close to $65,000 worth of appliances, clothing, shoes, children’s back-to-school items, office supplies — all brand new. Everyone got 10 vouchers; they were allowed 10 different items. We provided lunch for everybody, we had games for the kids. It was a really great day.”

Now, a combined food-and-shopping event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at the former downtown mall. The facility owners, Kauffman said, have allowed the N.O.W. Project to use the former Sears store to stockpile its goods.

“We’ve already cleaned that out, and what we will do at every food distribution, people will get vouchers to go in and get these free products,” he said. “There are televisions, toasters, microwaves — it’s all free.”

The organization supplying the local initiative also works with national and international nonprofits, project administrator Linda Rupert said.

“We receive these goods from them, and we are free to give them out to the community,” she said. “They cannot be sold or used for fundraising initiatives. They have to be given out to community members who are in need.”

And it’s not necessarily at monthly distributions only.

“Maybe there’s a family in our community who had a house fire and lost everything,” she said. “They would be able to reach out to our organization and say, ‘We lost everything, do you have anything we could get from you?’ We will be able to offer possibly household items, bedding, some furniture, clothing, shoes, small appliances, things like that.

“We’re trying to get everything off the ground. We’re not completely established yet, but that’s what we’re gearing towards.”

Key in reaching that goal will be obtaining a building the project can use as a warehouse. Kauffman and his team are already searching the city for just such a facility. When that is in hand, Rupert said, even bigger things are planned.

“Down the road, once we have set up our distribution center in full-fledged operation, then we’ll become what they call a community partner and we will be able to work with other nonprofits, and they also will be able to come and receive from us to help their organizations,” she said. “For instance, if the veterans association needed some help, they would be able to come and get pallets of goods from us — in time, we’re not they’re yet, but we will be.

“We will always be providing food; this will work simultaneously with that, but down the road, it will be a center for other things as well, such as training and equipping people to get a hand-up and being able to learn some job skills and learn how to get the GED and learn how to get off of the system.”

Moreover, what began with the pandemic won’t end when COVID-19 has finally run its course.

“We plan on doing this as long as there’s a need,” Kauffman said. “We have long-term partnerships with the different food banks and these box stores.

“We’re not going anywhere.”