Rising Moves Atop USL Standings with 1-0 Win in Oakland

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, California (Wednesday, August 4) – Phoenix Rising FC (11-2-2) moved atop the league standings with a 1-0 road victory tonight at Laney College Field. Aodhan Quinn scored the game-winner for Rising, which is now unbeaten in its last seven matches, collecting four clean sheets over that stretch. The team plays next at Las Vegas Lights this Saturday, August 7 (7:30 p.m. on CW 61 Arizona/ESPN+). Rising returns home to Wild Horse Pass next Saturday, August 14 (7:30 p.m. vs. Orange County SC).

