ATL UTD 2 (5-7-6, 21 points) vs. OKC Energy FC (5-6-6, 21 points) Talent: Jon Nelson (play-by-play) and Jason Longshore (analyst) Atlanta is back at Fifth Third Bank Stadium to take on OKC for the fourth and final match-up between the two clubs this season. ATL UTD 2 is coming off a record win on Sunday night against Indy Eleven, where Atlanta won 6-2 at home. With six goals scored, it was the most goals scored in a match in team history. Tyler Wolff scored a hat trick and registered an assist, which was the first hat trick for an ATL UTD 2 player since August of 2019. Additionally, Darwin Matheus, Amadou Macky Diop and David Mejia each netted a goal of their own. With Sunday night’s record win, Atlanta sits in fourth place with 21 points and holds the final playoff spot in the Central Division.