When I submitted my preseason AP top 25 ballot last week, I doubled down on my SEC championship predictions: I put Georgia at No. 1 in the country. Yes, I am aware of the fact that the Bulldogs have not won it all in four decades and have underachieved under Kirby Smart. Yes, I know that Florida, not Georgia, won the SEC East last year. But the questions surrounding Georgia aren’t as daunting as the questions surrounding the other four teams in the top tier (Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State). Three of them lost great quarterbacks (’Bama, Clemson and Ohio State). Oklahoma returns All-American candidate Spencer Rattler, but I’m still not sold on its defense.