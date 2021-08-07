Regarding a great misnomer (letter)

It’s time for Idaho to legalize pot. Prohibition may curtail but cannot eliminate an act it was designed to prevent. Why is that? Because, human nature is a stubborn customer. That does not mean that certain human behaviors do not warrant prohibition. They most certainly do. But, the moral legitimacy of a prohibition lies in its demonstrable efficacy and value in maintaining a civil society. Thus, we do not question prohibitions against homicide because both those elements are plainly evident. Marijuana prohibition lacks both demonstrable efficacy and civil benefit.