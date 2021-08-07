Cancel
Regarding a great misnomer (letter)

Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are those who say people with skin color other than “white” are “people of color.”. All skin has color and, within a given color, a range of shadings from light to dark. We are all people of color. Referring to people with skin color other than “white” as “people...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

LifestyleLancaster Online

Random thoughts on letters, editorial (letter)

Kudos to the writer of the excellent July 20 letter “Showing valid ID to vote.”. The July 20 “Protect dogs” editorial gives us much food for thought on an important topic. As I was reading the third paragraph, I found myself substituting some words. “A funny thing happens when a...
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: Regarding the Jack-Pot Dispensary

It’s time for Idaho to legalize pot. Prohibition may curtail but cannot eliminate an act it was designed to prevent. Why is that? Because, human nature is a stubborn customer. That does not mean that certain human behaviors do not warrant prohibition. They most certainly do. But, the moral legitimacy of a prohibition lies in its demonstrable efficacy and value in maintaining a civil society. Thus, we do not question prohibitions against homicide because both those elements are plainly evident. Marijuana prohibition lacks both demonstrable efficacy and civil benefit.
PoliticsThe Eagle Times

Letter to the Editor: The truth regarding local self-government

Local self-governance started as the recognition of individual rights protecting liberty and holding an understanding of inalienable rights. Self-governance of the state represents the doctrine that created the Confederation of States, declaring a Revolutionary War with England rejecting colonial rule that was acting on behalf of corporate influence. When that war was over, the Articles of Confederation were rewritten by a constitution forming, “these United States of America.” This was inspired by corporations and their investors in order to streamline commerce regarding the growth as a nation being centralized. Until this centralization, local self-governance ruled the 13 States, including the boroughs, cities, and townships.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
MassLive.com

Political correctness not all about politics (Letters)

My first brush with political correctness occurred many years ago as I approached a roadway worksite. Cautionary signage dutifully warned drivers of their approach to, “Men Working In Road,” advising them to be cautious of those men. In stereotypical fashion, five men stood beside a hole in the road while one person worked inside it. The irony became apparent as I noticed that the only person physically involved in the project was a female.
PoliticsLancaster Online

Explain democracy vs. autocracy (letter)

Over the past months I have written frequently about the crucial difference between democracy and autocracy. Presently, politics appears to be in a state of confusion over the matter. Words are empty of meaning when they float in the vacuous air of partisan politics. For words to have the power...
SocietyPosted by
MassLive.com

Society lacking self-respect, pride (Letters)

My wife just returned from the Big Y Supermarket. Two baggers both overworked in their 60s. “Help Wanted” signs everywhere. Fifteen dollars an hour. Welcome to socialism. Everywhere I go it’s the same. This is what our teachers used to call a teaching moment. With all our high-minded thinking and...
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Letter: A great photo

The photograph of Owen Erickson taken during the mutton busting at the Winner Elks Benefit Rodeo on July 31 by Matt Gade was the best photograph I’ve ever seen taken by Matt. Having seen his work for years in the Mitchell Republic, I commend his photographic skill on this image....
ElectionsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: What it means to be a great nation

When I first heard then-candidate Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan in 2016, I thought he was suggesting we had lost our status as a world leader and needed to restore it - but I have since come to realize that is not what he meant. Instead, he was letting out a shrill dog whistle about white supremacy.
Presidential ElectionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common

Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry Letter: No one served in military just to protect an anti-masker Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their wallets. Regarding...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

A vaccination solution, perhaps (letter)

Scenario: The government threatens that, in two months, all unused vaccine doses will be donated to developing countries. All money spent on advertisements encouraging vaccinations will be used elsewhere. Possible response from those who are not vaccinated: “You can’t do that! It is our right to have that available to...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Thanking boards and administrators (letter)

I’d like to take a moment to thank our local school boards for their efforts in successfully navigating our kids through the COVID-19 pandemic since early spring of 2020. They, along with administrators and staff, have put in countless extra hours keeping the county’s students safe, in addition to ensuring that students were still learning.
York County, PALancaster Online

Reflections on our war deaths (letter)

For several years I have had the privilege of being the liaison between the York County Department of Veterans Affairs and American Legion Post 469 in Wrightsville, whose members placed more than 1,000 flags on graves of veterans in eight burial grounds for Memorial Day. It is humbling to walk...
GardeningLancaster Online

Why sunflowers are wonderful (letter)

Way to go, Ella Proud, a 14-year-old freshman at McCaskey High School, and her fellow Junior National Honor Society classmates, who planted 10,000 sunflower seeds and transformed an overgrown area of weeds into a beautiful field of sunflowers (“Fun in the sunflowers,” July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline). Years ago, in...
EnvironmentLancaster Online

Climate change denial set the stage (letter)

The delta variant of COVID-19, which is much more contagious than the original virus, is sweeping the United States, even as millions of Americans, overwhelmingly in red states, choose not to be vaccinated. This seems incomprehensible. It defies logic. The vaccines are free and readily available. Medical science has shown...
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Frustrated by all of the selfishness (letter)

USA, in my opinion, now stands for United Selfish Agitators. As proof, let us look at the millions of selfish souls who are unmasked and unvaccinated, seemingly not caring a whit for the millions who are sick or the more than 613,000 Americans who have died, so long as they can express their completely selfish “independence.”
Militaryyoursun.com

LETTER: Maybe our generals not that great

One of today’s (8/4) letter writers, in referring to Donald Trump, said: He lost me when he stated, “I know more than all the generals…”. Question: Was that in reference to the same generals who've failed to win a war, not one single war, since WWII?. Just curious. Alex Gregorewsky.

