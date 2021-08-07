Cancel
Top 40 Country Songs for August 2021

By Billy Dukes
Only two of the Top 10 songs on this month's list of the Top 40 songs in country music are Top 10 radio hits to start the month. More than ever, August's Top 40 shows that there are more ways than ever to define a "hit." Walker Hayes is close...

MusicKBOE Radio

TRISHA YEARWOOD SCORES MOST LISTENED-TO COUNTRY SONG BY FEMALE ARTIST

The most listened to country song by a female artist? Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s In Love With The Boy. This is in the 31 years that MRC Data has been measuring radio audience (so, pretty great data). The song was rose from No. 4 to No. 1 on “Billboard’s Hot Country Songs” on August 3, 1991, where it spend its first two weeks on top.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Musicmypigradio.com

Dwight Yoakam joins Carrie Underwood to perform together at CMA Summer Jam

Carrie Underwood took to social media to share news about her dream-come-true collaboration during the first night of the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville. Underwood’s special guest collaborator was the one and only Dwight Yoakam, and the two shared the stage to perform one his biggest hits, 1993’s “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere.” The song, which was written entirely by Yoakam, reached the second spot on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart following its release.
Musicwnypapers.com

Lauren Alaina is 'Sitting Pretty On Top of the World'

New album set for Sept. 3, now available for preorder. Multi-Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina will release her new and most personal and soul-shifting album, “Sitting Pretty On Top of the World,” on Friday, Sept. 3. Her third full-length album for Mercury Records Nashville follows on the heels of two critically acclaimed career-changing EPs released in 2020, “Getting Good” and “Getting Over Him.”
MusicKBOE Radio

JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD’S DUET LANDS NEW CHART MILESTONE

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood recently released the duet “If I Didn’t Love You” and it’s already making a huge impression on the chart. The song debuts on “Billboard’s” Hot Country Songs chart at two, making it the highest debut for a duet between a solo male and female. That milestone was previously held by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You,” which debuted at nine in December 2019.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool': Behind Barbara Mandrell's Classic Hit & Signature Song

Barbara Mandrell is a legendary country singer known for hits such as "Sleeping Single in a Double Bed" and "(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right," but one of her most iconic songs is undoubtedly her 1981 single, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." The tune, from her Barbara Mandrell Live album, went on to become a hit, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and likely contributing to her Entertainer of the Year award at the 1981 CMA Awards. Mandrell herself even calls the tune her "signature song," and it turns out the song was actually tailor-made for her.
MusicPosted by
Q106.5

Fresh Track: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood [POLL]

Heartache lasts longer when you’re still in love. Half of the duet was supposed to be a big secret before the release of the song last Friday. And it was. Until on Thursday when Carrie Underwood tweeted an emoji, suggesting it was her. Speculation was it was going to be...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1969, the single, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” by Kenny Rogers & The First Edition peaked at #6 on the pop singles chart. Today in 1980, Johnny Lee’s single, “Lookin’ For Love,” entered the Top 40 chart. Today in 1988, Restless Heart’s “Big Dreams In A...
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Taste of Country

Jamey Johnson Singalong Highlights Day 1 of Music City Grand Prix Concert

Brooks & Dunn headlined the Freedom Friday concert at the Big Machine Music Grand Prix in Nashville, but the country duo were not the only act fans crowded to see. A festival-like audience filtered in from Super Truck practice or from the Family Fun Zone to see Mark Collie, Tyer Farr, John Elefante of the rock band Kansas and more, but the show found its pace as darkness fell and rocker Vince Neil took the stage for three wild songs that the crowd lapped up.

