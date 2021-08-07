Cancel
Quentin Tarantino's dream cast

By Celebretainment
inForney.com
inForney.com
 3 days ago
Quentin Tarantino would like to see Adam Driver star in one of his movies. The legendary director - who has vowed to retire after his tenth film - admits he would love to make a movie adaptation of novel 'First Blood' and has already envisioned his casting possibilities, including having 'Star Wars' actor Adam and Kurt Russell in two of the main roles.

